Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles Home Catches on Fire, Two Injured

A fire engulfed the Los Angeles-area residence of actress and model Cara Delevingne on Friday, resulting in injuries to two people. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the Studio City residence in the Hollywood Hills shortly before 4 a.m. local time. Upon arrival, they encountered intense flames at the rear of the house, which extended to the attic, as stated in a news release by the fire department.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital in fair condition, as reported by the department. Additionally, one individual inside the residence experienced minor smoke inhalation. Ninety-four firefighters spent over two hours putting out the fire in the two-story house. By the time they managed to extinguish it, the roof had already collapsed, as reported by fire officials.

The Suicide Squad actress is currently starring in the West End production of Cabaret in London, with a performance scheduled for Saturday. Delevingne addressed the fire on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

“My heart is broken today,” she wrote alongside a photo of her two cats. In a video shared on her Stories, fire trucks are parked alongside a road close to the house. Delevingne expressed gratitude to the firefighters in a subsequent slide. “I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” she added.

She followed up with another photo featuring her two white cats and reassured everyone that the cats were indeed alive. Delevingne reiterated her appreciation for the firefighters in her message.

Cara Delevingne’s Parents Reveal the Possible Cause of the House Fire

Meanwhile, before her Cabaret performance at the Playhouse Theatre that same night, Cara’s parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne, explained that an electrical fire escalated due to strong winds in the vicinity. “Power lines,” Charles mentioned to a videographer while queuing for the show, as captured in a video released by TMZ. “It was extremely windy.”

“She had everything in her house—her whole life,” Pandora added. “She built it.”

Cara purchased the property for $7.8 million in 2019, and it had been showcased in Architectural Digest before. “It’s sort of like an adult playhouse,” Delevingne said in a 2021 home tour. “Hugh Hefner was a big inspiration for this house, this kind of feels like my Playboy mansion.”

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods,” she added.