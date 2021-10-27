Suggest

Anya Taylor-Joy Wrestled Cara Delevingne In Jell-O Wearing Onesie After Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy ditched her formalwear after the Emmys and popped on a onesie to wrestle Cara Delevingne in Jell-O, see the pics.

By Brianna Morton
October 27, 2021
Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her night at the Emmys in a unique way with the help of her pal model Cara Delevingne. The two stunning ladies changed out of their formalwear and donned some onesies before wrestling each other in a pool of Jell-O, which Taylor-Joy hilariously described as a “ridiculous” activity she’s “always wanted to do.” Thankfully the actress uploaded a photo of herself and Delevingne so we could get a glimpse at the silly match-up. 

During a recent episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Anya Taylor-Joy admitted to the comedian that she had an unusual method for dealing with the stress that comes from awards shows. 

“Award shows are frightening,” Taylor-Joy told Ellen Degeneres. “They’re really wonderful, but it’s just not really what I do everyday, so I made a rule that whenever I do something that’s scary, I get to do something ridiculous that I’ve always wanted to do.” And that, apparently, meant that the Queen’s Gambit actress got to wrestle in Jell-O. 

The experience wasn’t quite what she’d expected, Taylor-Joy confessed to the daytime talk show host. The Jell-O fight, in her own words, was “cold and green. Surprisingly hard.” She added that both the activity and the jiggly dessert were “harder than I thought it was going to be.” The wrestling match itself was also quite different from how Taylor-Joy had imagined it would be. 

Check Out The Photo Below

“It’s very slippery and it’s quite slow,” she described. “It’s almost like Tai Chi.” That almost sounds relaxing, honestly. Luckily Taylor-Joy chose her buddy Cara Delevingne as her wrestling partner, which was sure to liven things up a bit. The two leading ladies wore the most adorable onesies

Delevingne wore a green ensemble as she leaned back against Taylor-Joy while sticking her tongue out. Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, rocked a Tigger onesie and was clearly giggling at Delevingne’s antics. It looks like the two had an amazing time together. What’s more fun than a bit of Jell-O wrestling between gal pals, after all?

