Anya Taylor-Joy Wrestled Cara Delevingne In Jell-O Wearing Onesie After Emmys

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her night at the Emmys in a unique way with the help of her pal model Cara Delevingne. The two stunning ladies changed out of their formalwear and donned some onesies before wrestling each other in a pool of Jell-O, which Taylor-Joy hilariously described as a “ridiculous” activity she’s “always wanted to do.” Thankfully the actress uploaded a photo of herself and Delevingne so we could get a glimpse at the silly match-up.

During a recent episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Anya Taylor-Joy admitted to the comedian that she had an unusual method for dealing with the stress that comes from awards shows.

“Award shows are frightening,” Taylor-Joy told Ellen Degeneres. “They’re really wonderful, but it’s just not really what I do everyday, so I made a rule that whenever I do something that’s scary, I get to do something ridiculous that I’ve always wanted to do.” And that, apparently, meant that the Queen’s Gambit actress got to wrestle in Jell-O.

The experience wasn’t quite what she’d expected, Taylor-Joy confessed to the daytime talk show host. The Jell-O fight, in her own words, was “cold and green. Surprisingly hard.” She added that both the activity and the jiggly dessert were “harder than I thought it was going to be.” The wrestling match itself was also quite different from how Taylor-Joy had imagined it would be.

“It’s very slippery and it’s quite slow,” she described. “It’s almost like Tai Chi.” That almost sounds relaxing, honestly. Luckily Taylor-Joy chose her buddy Cara Delevingne as her wrestling partner, which was sure to liven things up a bit. The two leading ladies wore the most adorable onesies.

Delevingne wore a green ensemble as she leaned back against Taylor-Joy while sticking her tongue out. Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, rocked a Tigger onesie and was clearly giggling at Delevingne’s antics. It looks like the two had an amazing time together. What’s more fun than a bit of Jell-O wrestling between gal pals, after all?