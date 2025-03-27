at-least-5-wounded-after-stabbing-spree-in-major-city-square

Nearly half a dozen people were injured during a stabbing spree at the Sint Nicolaasstraat near the Dam Square in Amsterdam on Thursday, Mar. 27.

According to local media outlets, the stabbing spree occurred around 3:20 p.m. local time. After two ambulances arrived at the scene, additional medical personnel were called to assist. A trauma team was also called and arrived by helicopter, which landed in front of the Royal Palace in Dam Square due to the area being cordoned off.

Law enforcement in Amsterdam revealed that the suspect was alive and arrested. The motive for the attack remains unclear, but it is part of the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with photos of the stabbing spree to upload them as evidence.

Details about the victims and the extent of their injuries have not been revealed by law enforcement.

