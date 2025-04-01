145 Injured After ‘Fireball’ Erupts From Gas Pipeline

A massive fireball erupted from a ruptured gas pipeline near Malaysia’s largest city, soaring into the sky and leaving 145 people injured.

Petronas, Malaysia’s national oil company, reported that a fire broke out at one of its gas pipelines near Kuala Lumpur on April 1. The blaze erupted with 20-story-high flames, leaving a massive crater in a vacant area close to a residential neighborhood, according to the Associated Press.

Petronas reported that a fire broke out at one of its gas pipelines at 8:10 a.m. The affected pipeline was promptly isolated to contain the situation. Disaster management officials stated that closing the valves would ultimately extinguish the fire.

The fireball erupted on a public holiday, coinciding with the second day of Eid celebrations, observed by Malaysia’s Muslim majority.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, as reported by local outlets via the AP, stated that 145 individuals, including three children, sustained injuries. Of these, 67 remain under care at public hospitals, primarily for second and third-degree burns. An additional 37 sought treatment at clinics and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, according to the fire department, the fireball caused significant damage, destroying 190 houses and 148 cars.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Visits the Site of the Deveatasting Fire

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited the site of the devastating fire.

“There is a lot of damage across housing areas,” Ibrahim said, per the AP. He also announced financial aid for victims. He stated that the government, along with Petronas, will take responsibility for repairing the damaged homes, a process that could span several months.

“I rushed out of my house but fell and suffered burns due to the heat from the blaze,” he said, per the AP.

A man identified only as Andy recounted how he fled his home with his children after feeling tremors and spotting a fire just 100 meters away.

“My 18-year-old daughter injured her foot when she fell while climbing the fence due to the heat,” he recalled.