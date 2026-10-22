Canceled Disney+ Show Reveals Christmas Special Finale

Months after airing its final episode, the adventures of the Proud Family are officially coming to an end. In November, Disney+ will release A Proud Family Wizmas, the last entry into the franchise.

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A Proud Family Wizmas is a “a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world,” according to a Disney+ press release.

Photo Credit: Disney+

The company also released the stacked list of guest stars for the special. They include musician Anderson .Paak, comedians Lil Rel Howrey, JB Smoove, and Luenell, as well as Tone Loc and Gabrielle Union.

Original cast members Kayla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, and Cedric the Entertainer return as the Proud family. Also returning are Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, and Melissa De Sousa.

Creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith directs A Proud Family Wizmas while executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions wrote the special. David Brooks is the co-director, and the animation was done by Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial.

Six original songs were made for the holiday special, written and composed by Kurt Farquhar.

Ahead of the special’s premiere on Nov. 14, 2026, fans can watch The Proud Family, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and The Proud Family Movie.