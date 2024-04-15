Cam’ron Slams Caitlyn Jenner for Celebrating O.J. Simpson’s Death: ‘You Ain’t Princess Diana’

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Following his passing, Simpson’s family released a statement through his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” his family said in a statement. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

With O.J. Simpson being one of the most controversial celebrities ever, there were mixed reactions about his death. Caitlyn Jenner did not mince words with her reactions to Simpson’s death.

“Good Riddance,” she said.

Cam’Ron Slams Caitlyn Jenner After O.J. Simpson Reaction

Even in his post-playing career, “Juice” remained relevant. Following his release from prison in 2017, he became one of the most popular tweeters. He would often weigh in on the latest current events. Or talk about his fantasy football team. It landed him a spot on Cam’ron and Mase’s It is What it Is talk show.

After catching wind of Jenner’s comments, Cam‘ron did not hold back.

“I seen Caitlyn Jenner write some s**t — ‘Good riddance’’ Caitlyn Jenner, you killed n****s in Calabasas [while] talking ’bout paparazzi was chasing you,” he said.

Rapper Recalls Jenner’s 2015 Incident

The rapper-turned-talk show host was referring to Jenner’s involvement in

a 2015 car accident that left one person dead.

“And you were Bruce! Nothing to do with transgender s**t or nothing like that. But I’m just trying to say the paparazzi wasn’t on Bruce to where you had to be running to kill n****s. You ain’t Princess Di[ana], n***a. The f*** you mean the paparazzi was on you, n***a?” he added.

Jenner responded to the backlash from her tweet claiming that the two situations were not comparable

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember…OJ said something to the effect of…I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson,” she said.