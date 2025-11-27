Campbell’s Fires Exec Over 3D Printed Chicken Comments

Campbell’s has fired an exec over comments that the company used 3D printed chicken in its soup. Following the comments, Campbell’s spoke out and assured customers it only uses real meat.

It also revealed it fired the exec. Martin Bally, who worked for the company, said the soup was made with 3D printed chicken. He said, “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer.”

Campbell’s Speaks Out

The soup company defended itself against these allegations.

“The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate, they are patently absurd,” Campbell’s said in a statement on its website. “We do not use lab-grown chicken or any form of artificial or bioengineered meat in our soups.”

It also included a new FAQ entry: “Is Campbell’s chicken 3-D printed?” “No. We do not use 3D-printed chicken, lab-grown chicken, or any form of artificial or bioengineered meat in our soups,” the company states.

Bally worked as vice president of information security. He allegedly said, “Even in a can of soup, I look at it — and look at bioengineered meat.”

“We have s–t for f–king poor people. Who buys our s–t? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore,” he also allegedly said.

Following the comments, Campbell’s placed him on leave.

“If the comments heard on the audio recording were in fact made by Mr. Bally, they are unacceptable. Such language does not reflect our values and the culture of our company. We do not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances,” Campbell’s said.

Ex-employee Robert Garza allegedly recorded Bally ranting about the soups. Garza filed a lawsuit against the company, causing these recordings to surface.

“Keep in mind, the alleged comments heard on the audio were made by a person in IT who has nothing to do with how we make our food,” the company added.

Campbell’s also said of the remarks, “We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use to provide consumers with good food at a good value.”

