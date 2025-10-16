pop-singer-suffers-painful-burns-in-soup-accident

A prominent 2000s pop singer is currently recovering after suffering from painful burns during a soup accident.

In a recent Instagram post, S CLUB 7 bandmate Jo O’Meara opened up about how she was rushed to the hospital after burning herself while making soup.

While describing the incident, the pop singer lifted her shirt to show bandages covering burns on her stomach. She noted that she “burnt herself to pieces.”

“That’s what happened,” she said. “That was me trying to make a soup.”

Meara then declared that she “can’t cook and shouldn’t be allowed to cook.”

The singer further admitted that she wasn’t safe in the kitchen. “I’m not safe anywhere near a kitchen, and we know this now.”

The Pop Singer Sustained Burns While Making a Fan-Recommended Soup

Meara said she decided to try some of her fans’ soup recommendations after she came home from a recent vacation. “We’ve tried every day since we got back from our holiday. I’ve tried so bloody hard and I can’t do it.”

However, things took a turn during the soup cooking process, leaving the pop singer to rush to the A&E with multiple burns.

“I’ve got to go back every two days to get this dressing changed, “she continued to share. “I can’t tell you how much… It bloody hurts a lot. Like it really, really hurt.”

Meara admitted that she cried “real water tears and everything” when the accident happened.

“It was terrible,” she said about the accident. “It made me really sad.”

However, despite the burns, the pop singer said she is grateful that she didn’t sustain any injuries to her face.

“That was quite an eventful day,” she observed. “I’m just glad it wasn’t my face. It could have quite easily have been my face.”

Meara went on to add, “I’m officially banned for life from the kitchen, and I’m never cooking anything again. You’d be lucky to get a bit of toast out of me.”

The S Club 7 singer repeated her claim in the post’s caption. “I’m officially Done. No need to send recipes, give advice on cooking, or anything remotely involved with food or kitchen.”