Neve Campbell’s Early Red Carpet Outfit Is A ’90s Travesty

In the ‘90s and ‘00s, the reigning scream queen was Neve Campbell and as an icon of the era, the actress set the tone when it came to red carpet styles. However, even her status as both style icon and sex symbol couldn’t grant her immunity from the occasional fashion faux pas. In fact, one of Campbell’s earliest red carpet walks, which featured fellow Scream star Courteney Cox, was quite the dud for both of the leading ladies.

As far as style icons go, Neve Campbell doesn’t receive nearly as much acknowledgment as she deserves for her contribution to fashion in the ’90s and ’00s. Campbell was the “It Girl” of the era and continues to impress every time she steps on the red carpet still today.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: Neve Campbell attends the “Castle in the Ground” world premiere party at Weslodge, during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for ICONINK)

Now that fashion from that time is enjoying a resurgence in popularity (thanks in large part to the TikTok crowd), there’s no better time than the present to look back through her best and worst looks of that era. Several popular recent trends can be traced back to Campbell’s red carpet looks, though we’re happy that some of them haven’t made a comeback.

Love The Hair, Hate The Dress

Nothing about this dress is a winner for us, though as a point in Campbell’s favor we actually really dig the haircut she had for the 2007 Film Independent’s Spirit Awards. The rocker-pixie cut accentuates her cheekbones and makes her sweetheart face look edgier than it usually does. Unfortunately, the dirty circus tent that Campbell calls a dress takes center stage. Its indeterminate color, shapeless nature, and multiple frills are of zero benefit to Campbell’s wonderful figure. Seriously, what color is this? Dishwater?

Floor-Length Cardigan, A Girl’s Best Friend

We’re waiting for the day that handkerchief tees like the one Campbell is wearing in this photo from 2002 make their comeback in a meaningful way. Our favorite part, hands down, is Campbell’s floor-sweeping cardigan. It adds an elevating touch of drama to the otherwise casual ensemble.

Something’s Just A Bit Off

It hurts us to admit that this wasn’t one of Campbell’s best looks. While we love the idea of this outfit, something about the execution just isn’t coming together. Campbell looks great in the suit, and we love the belly-baring gap at the bottom of her jacket, but we just can’t get past the fabric. It looks like someone grabbed a quilt off their grandmother’s bed and threw a suit together.

Gotta Love A Classic Midi Dress

Maxi dresses were all the rage from 2010 and beyond, but midi dresses are once again seeing their day in the sun. Campbell can proudly declare herself the setter of this particular trend after she rocked a gray jersey midi dress for the 1999 premiere of Eyes Wide Shut. We’re also a huge fan of her hair in this photo, which sort of resembles the prototype of last year’s “it” haircut, the wolf cut.

Finally, we’ve come to one of Neve Campbell’s earliest red carpet photos, in which she poses alongside her Scream co-star Courteney Cox. Both ladies are sporting some crimson streaks in their normally dark coffee-colored locks, but that’s actually the least eye-catching part of their appearance. Cox’s hair might say “punk rock,” but her outfit and gauzy jacket scream “prom night.” It’s a weird combination of alternative and classic that’s not quite working for us.

Then there’s Campbell’s outfit. Up top, she’s wearing a sheer, red corset that leaves her black bra almost entirely on display. Just as we try to wrap our heads around that, we’re hit over the head with Campbell’s full-length, leopard print skirt and matching heels. We would comment further, but the look on her face just about sums it up.

More Stories From Suggest

Holly Hunter’s Early Red Carpet Looks Predicted These Fashion Trends, And One Huge No-No



Eva Longoria Wears Dazzling, Semi-Sheer Dress In Gorgeous ‘Golden Moment’ Insta Post



Emily Blunt’s First Red Carpet Featured Controversial Trend We’re Happy Is Over