Camilla Row, Wife of Hallmark Actor Brennan Elliott, Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Camilla Row, a clinical psychologist and the wife of Hallmark star Brennan Elliott, has passed away.

On Saturday, March 22, Elliott took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post announcing that Row had passed away earlier that morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. after battling gastric cancer.

“There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her over the last 8 years,” the 49-year-old wrote alongside a candid snapshot of his late wife at the beach. “She suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer.”

“It is with a soul-crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #Cami passed away at 5:28 this morning,” the UnREAL star added. “Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and lover, but the toughest, strongest, fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies.”

“The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain. You are with the lord now, my queen! You are free!” Elliott continued. “Heaven is a far better place with you in it, my love. …What you did for the #gastriccancer community was immeasurable, but what you did for me as a man will last forever.”

“I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby!” the Strong Medicine star added. “I know you are dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer. When the lord calls me, I will see you in heaven and we will start dancing again!! I will always be your hot mess!”

“Missing you on this plane forever but will see you soon!” Elliott concluded. “THANK YOU Cami for being YOU!”

Fans and Friends Mourn the Passing of Camilla Row, Wife of Hallmark Actor Brennan Elliott

Of course, fans and colleagues alike were quick to lend their support in the comments to the heartfelt post.

“Oh Gosh, I’m so so sorry, Brennan,” actress and talk show host Tamera Mowry wrote. My heart is breaking for you and your family. “I am so profoundly sorry for your loss. Obviously, there are no words,” actress Rosa Blasi wrote.

“My heart dropped when I saw this. She fought so hard and was such a bright light,” one fan added.

“We are heartbroken for you and your family. We are so sorry,” the Hallmark Channel also wrote.