Brandy Calls out Body Shamers

Refusing to put up with any negativity, Brandy called out some body shamers popping up in her recent social media posts.

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In a recent Instagram post, the R&B icon made it clear where she stands on the topic.

“Perhaps we’ve been looking for it in all the wrong places,” she wrote. “In youth. In perfection. In approval. [And] in bodies that never change and faces that never age. But life was never meant to leave us untouched. It shapes us. It humbles us. It refines us. Every season leaves its signature upon us.”

Brandy further pointed out that’s where beauty has been all along. “Not in escaping change, but in becoming through it,” she continued. “I’ve learned that it takes only a moment to form an opinion about someone’s appearance, and a lifetime to understand what they’ve lived through.

However, she also noted that the world will always be “tempted” to measure people by what is visible.

“I’ve stopped trying to earn my reflection,” she further stated. “I’ve stopped asking the mirror to tell me who I am. I know who I am. And that knowing has given me a freedom no opinion could ever take away.”

The singer further wrote what she hopes her followers learn from the post.

“Before you speak about someone’s body, before you speak about someone’s face, before you decide who they are by what you see, remember, you are looking at someone’s child,” she then added. “Someone’s friend. Someone’s dream. Someone’s life. A soul. And souls have always been more beautiful than surfaces.”

Brandy also shared a series of photos of herself in the post.

Brandy Recently Spoke Out About Her Online Critics

While speaking to E! News, Brandy addressed the recent criticism she has received online.

“I didn’t appreciate that,” she said about the criticism. “I didn’t love the way that made me feel.”

Despite how she felt, Brandy said she continues to offer grace to everyone, including her critics.

“You see someone, and you judge them,” she continued. “You don’t know what story they’re carrying.”

Brandy further noted, “You don’t know what they’ve been through or anything like that.”