Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves Boxer Hannah Rapp Dead

Professional boxer Hannah Rapp has died following an alleged road rage incident. She was 26 years old.

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In a on social media, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office in Texas announced deputies responded to a major crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

“Initial reports indicated that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist, leaving an adult female lying in the roadway,” the statement reads. “First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency medical care before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she later passed away at the hospital.”

The victim was identified as Rapp.

Law enforcement officials further revealed that during the investigation, investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Charles Medina, had passed two bicyclists traveling along FM 159. After passing the bicyclists, Medina allegedly stopped his vehicle, reversed, and struck one of the cyclists.

“At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident,” the officials pointed out. “The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and review all available information.”

Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was transported to the Brazos County Detention Center without incident.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Rapp during this difficult time,” the officials added.

Rapp’s Competitor Pays Tribute to Her

Tiara Brown, who went up against Rapp last month during the WBC women’s featherweight title fight last month, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her.

In her tribute, Brown described Rapp as the “best dance partner” she ever faced as a pro.

“When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war,” Brown stated. “We fought a GREAT fight for the fans from the 1st bell to the last! It was my honor to share the ring with her.”

Brown also commented in a post made by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, “It’s a extremely sad day for the boxing community. I cannot even believe this. Hanna was the best I have faced since turning pro. I will never let her name fade away.”