‘Choosin’ Texas’ Singer Ella Langley Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert

Ella Langley suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a recent concert… leaving the “Choosin’ Texas” singer with no choice but to pull off a surprise costume change mid-show.

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This past weekend, the 27-year-old took the stage as the opening act for Morgan Wallen’s “Still the Problem” shows in Baltimore… only to find herself in a bit of a fashion crisis in front of a stadium full of people.

Quick-thinking fans caught the moment on camera as the country star made a seamless swap into an oversized Baltimore Ravens jersey, complete with her last name on the back. It looked like a deliberate style choice, but the “Be Her” singer later spilled the truth: the jersey wasn’t just a fun nod to the city; it was her saving grace after her pink dress started coming undone at the seams.

Langley later opened up about the incident in an Instagram Stories post, reshared by Whiskey Riff, writing: “Yesterday my entire dress came unzipped on song #2 in a 60-minute set in the pouring rain in a stadium full of people.” Despite the chaos, Langley and Wallen closed things out with a performance of their duet, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Fans React to Ella Langley’s Concert Wardrobe Malfunction

Of course, more than a few fans weighed in on the singer’s jersey choice.

“Very beautiful but wrong jersey… GO 49ers,” one onlooker wrote in the comments to the TikTok video featuring the wardrobe malfunction. “Titan – Up Girl 🏈,” another mercilessly tortured NFL fan wrote. “I think a Packers would look better on ya GO PACK GO🧀,” a third football fan offered.

Meanwhile, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is now in its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying two iconic songs for a historic milestone.

Ella Langley performs at the 2026 CMA Fest, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, June 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)



First hitting No. 1 in February, “Choosin’ Texas” now ties Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” for the most weeks atop the Hot 100 among non-holiday titles by women with no male-billed acts. When factoring in Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Langley’s hit ranks joint second for the longest reign among songs by women only.

Released on SAWGOD/Columbia Records, “Choosin’ Texas” pulled in 24 million streams (down 4%), 51 million radio airplay impressions (up 1%), and 7,000 copies sold in the U.S. for the week of July 10-16.