Hallmark film fan favorite Eric Mabius was allegedly arrested for battery in Florida on Thursday morning, with a mugshot revealing injuries to his face.

The 53-year-old actor was taken into custody and booked at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center shortly before 6 a.m. according to TMZ. He is facing two misdemeanor charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence, per the outlet.

The mugshot revealed a barely recognizable Ugly Betty star, appearing disoriented, with a noticeable cut near his right eye and a deep purple bruise.

According to the sheriff’s office, he remains in custody awaiting trial.

Eric Mabius had a Gothic Superhero Turn Before Becoming a Hallmark Player

Per his IMDb profile, Mabius gained prominence in the mid-to-late 1990s, popping up on popular television shows such as Chicago Hope, Party of Five, and Get Real. He later earned recognition for his recurring role as Tim Haspel on the acclaimed series The L Word.

In 2000, he starred alongside Kristen Dunst in The Crow: Salvation, the third entry in the popular gothic superhero series.

However, he became something of household name shortly after on the small screen.

On Ugly Betty, Mabius portrayed Daniel Meade, the editor of “Mode,” a renowned fashion magazine where America Ferrera’s character, Betty, worked. He appeared in 85 episodes throughout the series.

During its four-season run, the show earned an impressive 42 awards and 92 nominations, including two Golden Globes. It won Best Comedy Series, while Ferrera received the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in 2007.

Following the conclusion of Ugly Betty, Mabius took on the lead role in the Hallmark Channel series Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Although the show only ran for one season, it inspired a series of TV movies. Mabius reprised his role as Oliver O’Toole in an impressive 11 of these films.

In 2015, he appeared in a seven-episode arc on NBC’s Chicago Fire. He later took the lead role in the Hallmark movie It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas in 2019.

Mabius last appeared in the 2023 film Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.