Exciting Baby News for Reba McEntire’s Family

Reba McEntire is about to become a grandma… and the baby shower spilled the sweet tea on some exciting news…

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Indeed, McEntire’s son, race car driver Shelby Blackstock, and his wife Marissa pulled back the curtain at their music-themed baby shower last week. They revealed that their little one (due in October) bears the name Archer Blackstock. Marissa documented the festivities on her Instagram Stories (via Country Now), and if the hints scattered throughout the décor are anything to go by, “Archie” looks set to be the nickname that steals the show.

The shower was a full-on concert experience, complete with a “Welcome to the World Tour” theme, VIP passes, and an all-access, behind-the-scenes setup. A neon sign proudly displayed Archer’s name above a table where guests could sign a custom record plaque reading, “Archie Blackstock: A Star is Born.”

(L-R) Rex Linn, Reba McEntire, Marissa Blackstock and Shelby Blackstock in 2025. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

McEntire, 71, clearly thrilled about her new role, left her mark on the plaque with a note that read “We’re gonna have so much fun!” and signed off with a proud “Grandma Reba.” Guests got in on the fun too, contributing song titles to a “Build a Baby Playlist,” while a cake with blue lettering spelling out “It’s a Boy!” served as the sweet finale to the celebration.

Why Reba McEntire’s Upcoming Grandchild Has Disney Roots…

Shelby and Marissa’s love story has been nothing short of magical. After matching on Tinder in 2014, Shelby popped the question at Epcot on New Year’s Eve 2020, and the couple tied the knot across two Disney parks in February 2022.

Staying true to their Disney roots, the pair announced their pregnancy in April at Walt Disney World with an adorable Mickey Mouse-themed reveal. “Oh, BOY! We’re beyond excited to FINALLY announce our little man is coming in October. See ya real soon, pal! Mommy + Daddy love you!” they wrote on Instagram.

Shelby is McEntire’s only biological child, making Archer her first biological grandchild. She also remains close with her stepchildren from her marriage to Narvel Blackstock, including the late Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August at age 48.