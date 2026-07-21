‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Finalizes Divorce

A Celebrity Big Brother alum has finalized his divorce from his wife after nearly eight years of marriage.

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Indeed, Olympic swimmer, coach, and reality TV personality Ryan Lochte and model Kayla Rae Reid closed the final chapter on their marriage earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Lochte, 41, and Reid, 35, finalized their divorce on July 1. As part of the settlement, Lochte will pay $1,000 per month in child support for their three children: 9-year-old son Caiden Zane, 6-year-old daughter Liv Rae, and 2-year-old daughter Georgia June.

According to TMZ, Reid has been granted primary custody. The children will spend most of the year with her in Gainesville, Florida, where she will retain the marital home. Lochte has since relocated to Missouri with his fiancée, Molly Gillihan (who has three kids from previous relationships), where he has taken on a coaching position at Missouri State University.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ alum Ryan Lochte and his ex-wife, model Kayla Rae Reid. (Photo by Lily Lawrence/WireImage)

The settlement also includes a provision to protect the children’s privacy: neither parent can allow their partner to post photos of the children on social media. Additionally, if one parent takes the other back to court to enforce the agreement and wins, the prevailing party is entitled to recover attorney’s fees and court costs.

Financially, Lochte leaves the marriage with one major obligation. He is solely responsible for a $100,000 federal tax lien accrued during the marriage.

As for spousal support, neither side will be reaching for their checkbook. No alimony for Lochte, who once competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2019, and none for Reid either.

Kayla Rae Reid Celebrates Divorce From Ryan Lochte

Meanwhile, Reid celebrated the divorce in the most modern and mature way possible: posting about it on Instagram.

“As of July 1st, 2026, 9:59 am, I am officially divorced. 🙌🏼” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her twirling around in a gown in a lush yard, a huge grin on her face.

In what could only be described as the least subtle victory lap in recent memory, Reid also posted the now-iconic Nicole Kidman “divorce photo,” the one that allegedly captures the actress mid-celebration, arms raised to the heavens, following her 2001 split from Tom Cruise (for the record, that’s not true).

The model’s over 327,000 followers showed their support in the comments, with one even doing a bit of romance math…

“Oh s—! He asked that other girl to get married while he was married!!! 😂 That dude. You are freeeeee!!!!” one onlooker wrote. “The fact that he proposed to somebody else before he was even officially divorced… I feel like you officially dodged a bullet. I hope there is lots of love and healing for you and the children,” another Reid supporter added.

“Congrats! He’s someone else’s problem now!” a third onlooker added.

Lochte and Gillihan announced their engagement last month, after 14 months of dating.

“Thank you for loving me at my lowest, celebrating me at my highest, and believing in me every step of the way. Forever starts now,” Lochte wrote in part last month in a post flaunting the proposal.