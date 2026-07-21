Tommie Lee Arrested at World Cup Match

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum Tommie Lee was arrested following an incident at a FIFA World Cup match in Miami earlier this month.

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TMZ reported that according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office report, the TV personality was booked after showing up at the match without a ticket. She was arrested while in a restricted area at Hard Rock Stadium and was charged with a third-degree felony of interference with a sporting or entertainment event.

Lee has already entered a not guilty plea. She posted a $1,000 bond one day after her arrest.

It was further reported that Lee was among the six people who were arrested during the same FIFA World Cup match. England won 2-1 against Norway and advanced to the semifinals during the same game.

A total of 19 people were ejected from the 65,000-attendee event.

The TV Personality Denies World Cup Match Allegations

Meanwhile, Lee took to Instagram and denied the allegations made against her regarding the World Cup match arrest.

The TV personality stated that she had been provided with a stadium escort during the event. However, she then blamed the arrest on the officer’s ego. She called the allegations a “false narrative against her.”

This isn’t the first time Lee has experienced legal woes while in the Miami area. According to CBS News, the TV personality was arrested in Miami Beach on a battery charge following an altercation outside LIV Nightclub.

During the incident, Lee allegedly poked a man in the face and threatened to kill him after trying to give him something. The man claimed Lee became belligerent and aggressive when he ignored her.

She was also arrested in Miami for alleged cocaine possession and disorderly conduct.

In 2019, Lee was indicted in Georgia on multiple charges. Among them were aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, aggravated stalking, and disrupting a public school. She was allegedly seen shoving her child’s head into a metal locker and then dragging her by the hair.

Lee ended up facing seven charges of indictment. Three were felonies, and the other four were misdemeanors. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two years to serve and the remainder on probation.