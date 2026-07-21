Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Contestant Dies Suddenly: RIP to LaToya Malcolm

LaToya Malcolm, a Miss Jamaica Bikini International title holder and former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant, has passed away.

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Miss Universe Jamaica announced the 35-year-old’s death on Instagram on July 18.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition,” the organization shared. “Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones. Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten.”

No other details concerning Malcolm’s death have been shared.

In 2024, she won the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title. Despite losing her father earlier that year, she told the Jamaica Observer that she pushed through her training to claim the crown.

“I lost my dad in April, and I still worked right through; it has been hard on me, but I thank God for the resilience and strength, family and friends, my supporters,” she said at the time.

“My beloved father, Mr. Malcolm, this win was for you. Your one and only daughter continues to make you proud. I know you’re smiling down on me from heaven 🕊️💙,” she added in an Instagram post at the time.

Malcolm was also a dance instructor and a member of the Transition project, an initiative that supported adolescents in navigating new opportunities. The program provided young people with the training and resources needed to succeed.

Meanwhile, Malcolm’s final Instagram post from July 3 has drawn an outpouring of shocked comments from followers.

“I’ll forever miss you. This news broke me in a million ways. Love you forever, my dance choreographer,” one comment reads. “Still trying to process this… 😢,” another onlooker wrote. “RIP MY BEAUTIFUL FRIEND. YOU WERE. SUCH A WONDERFUL AND PLEASANT SOUL,” a third person added.