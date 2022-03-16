Camilla Parker Bowles Canceled Two Events This Week, Here’s Why

Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal who’s having to cancel engagements due to poor health. Camilla Parker Bowles has canceled a trip to a local festival as she continues to recover from her bout with COVID-19.

The Events Parker Bowles Has Dropped Out Of

The Duchess of Cornwall canceled her trip to Cheltenham, where she was going to spend the day at the Cheltenham Festival and present a trophy to the winning owner, jockey, and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

This isn’t the only public appearance Parker Bowles has bowed out of; she also missed a meeting with the High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff, alongside her husband Prince Charles.

The duchess, who contracted COVID-19 in February, is said to still have a small cough and is pacing herself as she makes a return to public life. Even though she has been dropping out of certain engagements, Parker Bowles has still been appearing at various events.

Her Recent Appearances

Parker Bowles attended the Commonwealth Day services alongside Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Alexandra. She also made a visit to the Irish Cultural Center in west London earlier this week in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

She and Charles toured the building, learned about the history of the center, and watched a performance of traditional Irish dances in celebration of the center’s 25th anniversary. The couple also tried their hand at playing the Irish bodhrán drum and even got to try some traditional Guinness beer.

Charles attempted to pour the perfect pint after being shown how to properly tilt the glass as he pulled the beer, making Parker Bowles laugh — especially after Charles took a sip and got some beer foam on his nose.

Parker Bowles Still ‘Coughing And Spluttering’

Parker Bowles’ bout of the coronavirus came soon after Queen Elizabeth’s February 6th announcement that Parker Bowles will be given the title of Queen Consort. Even though she has been making some appearances, Parker Bowles is still recovering from her COVID infection. The Duchess of Cornwall discussed her experience with the coronavirus at another appearance earlier this month. She met with rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving at an event to celebrate International Women’s Day and talked about her recovery.

“It’s taken three weeks and still can’t get shot of it,” Camilla shared. “Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering.” We’re wishing Parker Bowles a speedy recovery!

