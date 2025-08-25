California Suspect Stops For Gas During High-Speed Chase, Gets Away

A California suspect, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, managed to get away from police following a high-speed chase. Helicopter footage shows the unknown man stopping for gas during the chase, and he was still able to elude the cops.

As reported by KABC, the chase took place on Friday, August 22. At around 10 p.m., the suspect was driving an Infinity 250 sedan, which was reported stolen, in the Wilshire area, according to the police.

The suspect drove at a staggering speed of up to 100 MPH, driving recklessly through cars and on the shoulder. At one point during the chase, police officers on the ground and a police helicopter pulled off the chase, according to the outlet.

However, ABC7’s AIR7 kept following the suspect, and they managed to record a shocking moment. The suspect stopped at a Shell gas station at the Lynwood intersection of Imperial Highway and Long Beach Boulevard.

The video shared online by the outlet shows the suspect covering his face while he nervously fills up the tank. At one point, he even looked directly at the camera.

With no police nearby, the man managed to get the gas he needed to continue evading police. The chase continued, and police resumed the pursuit. While they were able to close in on the driver, police officers eventually pulled back again.

Suspect Get Away

Eventually, the pursuit ended, but not with the suspect in handcuffs. The man fled on foot after ditching the dark blue sedan under the 10 Freeway overpass at Alameda Street. Neither the police helicopter nor AIR7 managed to capture his escape, with the suspect probably choosing the spot to avoid detection.

Footage shows the ditched sedan, which rolled near a light pole, with the suspect nowhere to be found. As per KABC, authorities believe the man got into another vehicle and escaped the scene, with no arrest having been made since.

The 10 Freeway overpass at Alamada Street also saw two suspects eluding police in a recent August 11 incident.

Also reported by KABC, two armed men allegedly carried out multiple carjackings and engaged in a high-speed chase with police. Police say they ditched their third carjacked vehicle and stole a fourth, with officers losing track of them.