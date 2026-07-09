Starbucks’ New Disney Tumblr Has People Scrambling to Find One

Dreams really do come true — at least for the spookiest Starbucks and Disney fans.

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A new Haunted Mansion Starbucks tumbler is set to debut at Walt Disney World and Disneyland as part of the parks’ 2026 Halloween collections.

According to WDWNT, the new tumbler is being priced at $49.99 and features the Haunted Mansion wallpaper-inspired pattern. It also has faces, bats, and spooky green accents that resemble glowing eyes.

The tumbler will further feature an all-black flip-top lid with a Starbucks siren medallion and black bat charm.

The spooky Disney Starbucks tumbler will drop at the parks and the Disney Store on July 10 at 11 a.m.

Disney Store’s Halloween collection also features Haunted Mansion-themed items, including a new glow-in-the-dark spirit jersey, a ghost host Loungefly mini backpack, and a Hitchhiking Ghosts Squishmellow plush set.

Disney Fans Can Celebrate This Upcoming Spooky Season at Parks’ Events

Meanwhile, Disney fans have a month until the first of Disney World’s hit nighttime event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, kicks off.

The party is an exclusive ticketed event held at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on select nights. It features the famous Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and live shows with beloved spooky characters such as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Guests will also experience a seasonal night-sky spectacular at Cinderella Castle. They will also enjoy the majority of the park’s rides, such as Tron, Pirates of the Caribbean, and, of course, the Haunted Mansion.

Along with nighttime entertainment and extended park hours, guests will enjoy party-exclusive meals, drinks, and foodie items. This includes the famous Minnie Witch Hat, Bowls of Bones, and Buzzard Wings. Plus, guests can trick-or-treat during the party.

The party will take place on select days between August 7 and October 31.

Along with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests at Disneyland can also celebrate spooky season with the park’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

The event takes place at Disney California Adventure on select nights from August to October. “Oogie Boogie is calling all Halloween lovers to experience some mischievous fun,” the website reads.

The event features Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, trick-or-treating, Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake, and more.