Beloved Hollywood Restaurant to Close After 34 Years

After more than 30 years of serving Hollywood’s biggest stars and loyal locals, one beloved restaurant is taking its final bow.

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Hip taco spot Cactus Taqueria announced via LA Taco that it will close on July 12, ending a 34-year run as a neighborhood staple.

Founded in 1992 by Tijuana immigrant Mario Tornel, Cactus Taqueria proved that nothing unites hungry locals and Hollywood royalty quite like a perfect taco. Armed with prized family recipes, the Tornel family spent over three decades serving up top-tier burritos, nachos, and tortas to everyone from neighborhood regulars to Brad Pitt and Johnny Knoxville.

Tornel launched the original location near what is now Vine and Barton in Hollywood. He poured countless hours into building the business from the ground up. When the 1994 Northridge earthquake destroyed the building, Tornel refused to give up, rebuilding and eventually expanding to multiple locations.

Still family-run, Mario’s son Marlo recalled how his father sacrificed milestones like soccer games and graduations to build the business into what it became.

“When my dad opened this location, he told me, ‘Lightning doesn’t strike twice. But lightning struck here,’” Marlo recalled to LA Taco.

Cactus Taqueria Enjoyed Stars Like Hilary Duff, Olivia Rodrigo, and Quentin Tarantino as Customers

The original location became a go-to late-night hangout, winning over famous fans like Pitt, Jimmy Kimmel, and Quentin Tarantino. Having loved the food since their early days, they frequently hired the restaurant to cater their events.

“We’ve had Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom when they were still together, Paul Rodriguez, Eric Tillman, Hilary Duff, Olivia Rodrigo, [Metallica’s] Robert Trujillo, 2 Chainz,” Marlo told the outlet.

The shop earned its Hollywood stripes. It’s popped up in films and TV shows like Flight of the Phoenix, Bosch, and House. Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame took things a step further, filming a scene there and picking up the tab for everyone on set.

Why Beloved Hollywood Restaurant Was Forced to Close

On that note, it’s not because business has declined that the famous Hollywood restaurant is closing its doors.

The original Cactus Taqueria will close because its neighbor, the nonprofit Project Angel Food, is expanding its operations. The charity delivers meals to critically ill patients and is taking over the entire site. As a result, Cactus Taqueria and other businesses on the lot must vacate by July 12.

Meanwhile, Marlo hopes the decades of hard work that built the iconic taqueria will be remembered.

“We want people to know how much hard work and sacrifice went into this. Because if we don’t let that be known, it’s like we’re throwing all that away. Like that time didn’t even happen,” he said.

Marlo says his dad isn’t worried about what’s next.

“My dad is very proud. He just says, ‘we’ll go do it on our own, we’ll figure it out. If we have to start selling food on the street, then we’ll do it.’ And he’s not scared,” he explained.

Before the doors close forever, they hope regulars stop by to share one last memory.

“So, I hope people come enjoy our food; I hope they come support us. We hope people that have memories here want to come back and enjoy a little bit of that before it’s gone.”