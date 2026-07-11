‘Bachelor’ Star Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

A Bachelor star is ending her six-year marriage, calling it one of “the hardest seasons of my life.”

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Indeed, Courtney Robertson, winner of Ben Flajnik’s 2012 season of The Bachelor, is divorcing her husband, Humberto Preciado. The couple shares three children together.

“After learning information that irreparably damaged the trust in our marriage, I made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” Robertson told PEOPLE.

This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, and as I continue to process everything, my focus remains on my three beautiful children. They are, and always will be, my highest priority,” the 43-year-old continued.

‘Bachelor’ star Courtney Robertson back in March. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for HGTV)

“While this isn’t the future I envisioned for our family, I believe choosing peace and a healthy, stable environment for my children is the right path forward. I remain committed to co-parenting with kindness and respect,” Robertson added. “I kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter, especially for the sake of our children. I’m grateful for the love and support I’ve received and am taking things one day at a time.”

So far, Preciado, a 47-year-old attorney, hasn’t weighed in on the divorce.

Courtney Robertson Split With Her ”Bachelor’ Beau Months After the Show Ended

Robertson won Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor and got engaged during the 2012 season finale. However, the star-crossed couple split later that year.

Courtney Robertson with her ‘Bachelor’ beau Ben Flajnik circa 2012. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Robertson and Preciado tied the knot in October 2020 in a small ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, after scaling back their wedding plans due to COVID-19.

“When I met Humberto, it was a no-brainer,” Robertson gushed to PEOPLE at the time. “I know this is meant to be.”

Meanwhile, their romance began in classic 21st-century fashion: Preciado “liked” a few of Robertson’s Instagram photos, prompting her to slide into his DMs. A first date quickly followed.

“Before I met Humberto, I was about to lose hope,” Robertson explained then. “I was giving up on dating. But I’m so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one.”

They welcomed three children together: Joaquin, 6, Paloma, 5, and Gabriel, 2.

It seems love, like a rose ceremony, doesn’t always have a final rose. Here’s hoping Courtney’s next DM slide leads to a happily ever after.