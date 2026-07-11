brad-pitt-packs-on-pda-with-much-younger-girlfriend-at-star-studded-event.

Brad Pitt clearly had more than just the World Cup on his mind, stealing kisses with his much younger girlfriend from the comfort of his luxurious suite.

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Indeed, the 62-year-old actor and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Ines de Ramon, shared a kiss at the FIFA World Cup 2026 match yesterday (July 10) at California’s SoFi Stadium. The couple was spotted kissing in their private suite as they watched Spain defeat Belgium 2-1.

In the snapshot, the jewelry designer can be seen pulling her much older lover close, her arms wrapped around his slim waist. Despite his advancing years, the Fight Club star kept it casual in a backwards white cap and a white USA shirt… clearly playing it safe in the neutrality department. Meanwhile, de Ramon sported a sleeveless red shirt, proudly repping Team Spain.

Forget the game… Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon score their own goals at the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The May/December couple were joined in their suite by actors Javier Bardem and his wife, Penélope Cruz. Shots showed that Bardem and Cruz were quite invested in the match.

Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt, Penelope Cruz, and Javier Bardem attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, de Ramon, who has reportedly been dating the veteran actor since 2022, seemed content taking in the majesty of Pitt’s profile while holding him close.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Caught the Biggest Ticket in Town Last Weekend…

This wasn’t their first stadium date of the month, either. Last weekend, they traded soccer pitches for wedding aisles, attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s famously low-key nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

Because no modern romance is official until it hits the grid, the couple finally went Instagram-official… well, technically, their hairstylist did it for them. Laurie Zanoletti shared snaps on Monday showing Pitt looking dapper in a classic suit and bow tie, while de Ramon stunned in a form-fitting lace dress.

Whether they’re stealing kisses in luxury suites or hitting up star-studded weddings, one thing is clear: there’s no telling where this couple will be spotted smooching next.