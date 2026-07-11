Soccer Star and 2026 FIFA World Cup Player Dies at 25: RIP to Jayden Adams

South African soccer star Jayden Adams, who recently played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has died at 25.

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According to the BBC, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was found dead on Saturday morning (July 11) at a home in Schotschekloof, a suburb of central Cape Town. Police have launched an investigation, but the cause of death is not yet known.

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, expressed his deep grief over the tragic loss. “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” he stated, per the BBC.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international,” McKenzie added.

Meanwhile, McKenzie asked fans to respect the privacy of Adams’s family and teammates. He also urged the public to show compassion and avoid speculation during the investigation.

Jayden Adams posing for his 2026 FIFA World Cup portrait. (Photo by Luke Hales – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Adams had represented his country with pride just weeks ago. He played in all three of South Africa’s group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup. However, the team’s campaign ended in the Round of 32 against Canada.

Adams was born on May 5, 2001, in Mamelodi, South Africa. He trained at Stellenbosch Football Club. There, he also became the first academy graduate to sign a professional contract, making his senior debut in August 2020. After two seasons with Mamelodi Sundowns, he was named to South Africa’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.