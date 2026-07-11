kate-middleton-stuns-in-bold-red-dress-at-wimbledon

Kate Middleton served a major ace at the Wimbledon singles final, proving she doesn’t have to follow the players’ all-white dress code in a vibrant, bold red dress.
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The 44-year-old Princess of Wales wore a red peplum dress on Saturday (July 11) to watch the women’s singles final between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova. She completed the look with gemstone drop earrings, a matching necklace, and her brunette hair styled in a half-up, half-down look.
Of course, Princess Kate waved to fans as she took her usual seat in the front row of the Royal Box, the exclusive 74-seat section of Centre Court, alongside her mother, Carole Middleton. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon is held, Kate has attended the tournament nearly every year since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.
Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, also made an appearance, taking the concept of a tennis “match” very literally with an Instagram snap of their highly coordinated outfits.
“Matchy matchy for @wimbledon 💜💚,” he wrote alongside the fun snap.
Meanwhile, in 2024, Kate Middleton enjoyed a girls’ day out at the Wimbledon men’s finals with her daughter, Charlotte, and sister, Pippa.
She also received a moving standing ovation from the crowd amid her cancer treatment.