California Stabbing Suspect Was Let Out Of Jail on “Mental Health Diversion” Six Months Ago

The suspect from the Fair Oaks, California stabbing had been released from prison six months ago on “mental health diversion.” This is according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office, via the New York Post.

Between May and June 2024, 25-year-old Jordan Murray allegedly engaged in two violent robberies. He was in custody for a few months until they released him in November 2024 with “mental health diversion.”

Most recently, Murray was accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man in Fair Oaks on May 18. It took this man six months to commit another violent act. The sheriff’s office called it a “completely preventable murder.”

Around 8 PM on Sunday, on Fair Oaks Boulevard, deputies were called to a parking lot assault. Officers found the victim lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. He unfortunately died on the scene, despite their attempts to save his life.

Investigators soon found out that Murray had been in a physical altercation with the victim earlier that day, alongside other perpetrators. The brawl ended when the 40-year-old walked away, but later stumbled upon Murray and another from that fight.

According to the police, Murray began slashing a knife at the victim. One of them caused a “mortal wound” in the chest, on top of the other stab wounds.

Authorities managed to track down and arrest Murray Tuesday morning in South Sacramento County. The sheriff’s office news release then mentioned Murray’s two previous robberies from May and June of last year.

The suspect allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree on Sunrise Boulevard. During the altercation, he sprayed “an unknown caustic chemical” in an employee’s face before fleeing.

Then, on June 27, Murray robbed another business in Fair Oaks. He used the same spray technique as before and fled on his electric bike. This time, Sheriff’s Deputies were able to take him into custody.

Five months passed before the courts granted Murray “mental health diversion.” It then took half a year before Murray committed a fatal, violent act. Murray’s upcoming court date is set for Thursday.