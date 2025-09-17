California Mother Survives Freightliner Crash That Killed Her Three Children

A mother of three children survived a Freightliner Truck crash, while her kids did not survive, according to PEOPLE. The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Saturday, September 13, involving two vehicles on Avenue 7 and Road 24 at 6 PM local time, per a Facebook press release.

Officers discovered that a 48-year-old Honda driver failed to stop at a stop sign. They entered an intersection, directly hitting a bronze Freightliner pulling a set of double trailers. It was traveling westbound and approaching the intersection when the crash occurred.

“As a result, the front of the Freightliner broadsided the left side of the Honda,” wrote the CHP. “The Freightliner continued out of control in a southwesterly direction, struck a power pole, and came to rest inside an irrigation ditch.”

Meanwhile, the mother’s three children were in the backseat of the Honda. Her six-year-old and 15-year-old were ejected from the Honda on impact, as neither was wearing a seatbelt. Her 17-year-old was also in the backseat, but was not ejected.

Tragically, all three children succumbed to their injuries despite paramedics attempting life-saving measures. First responders transported the mother with moderate injuries to a local hospital. Also, they brought the right front passenger of the Honda, a 64-year-old woman, and the truck driver to local hospitals to treat their minor to moderate injuries.

Police don’t suspect any drugs or alcohol being involved in the accident. Despite that, they did warn citizens about wearing seatbelts at all times. “Every trip, every child, every seat matters,” said the CHP.

“Make sure every child is properly buckled and keep your full attention on the road. Seatbelts save lives, and attentive driving prevents tragedies before they happen.”

Mother Criticized After Deadly Crash

Since they posted this on September 15, it has been flooded with comments criticizing the mother for not having her children seatbelted.

“Charges need to be placed for any adult allowing their children to be in a car with no proper restraints for their age group,” one commenter wrote. “Seat Belts, boosters and car seats are around for a reason. So sad these children lost their lives unnecessarily.”

“I absolutely can’t fathom killing 3 of my children because I was not driving safely and making sure all were wearing seatbelts,” another wrote. “I pray the passenger and truck driver recover and the first responders are able to heal from such a tragic scene.”

Still, some were defending the Honda driver. “Regardless of how it happened and who was at fault here, or the should haves, it is sad to see all these people still adding insult to injury!!” someone commented. “This lady is going to feel the guilt for the rest of her life, that is the worst sentence. I just pray none of us have to go through anything similar.”