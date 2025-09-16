Florida Woman Allegedly Crashed Into School Bus While Drunk And With Daughter, 11, In Passenger Seat

A 38-year-old Florida woman, Megan Lee Champion, is accused of crashing into a school bus while drunk driving. According to police, her 11-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 5. At around 5:04 p.m., A Boynton Beach Police Department officer responded to the crash scene, located on Citrus Park Boulevard and Lawrence Road in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a yellow school bus hit on the left rear side. At the same time, a white Lexus had front bumper damage and deployed airbags. According to the affidavit, Champion was behind the Lexus’ wheel, while her 11-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat.

When the officer approached Champion to check on her, she allegedly appeared drowsy and lethargic. She had glassy eyes, and her pupils were described as “extremely constricted,” consistent as if Champion was to fall asleep, the affidavit said.

The bus driver, the only one inside the school bus, was unharmed.

The officer learned from a witness that Champion’s vehicle was travelling at a slow speed and “swerving several times between two lanes,” the affidavit alleged. Then, the witness told the police officer that she saw the Lexus make a sharp left turn at the intersection. As a result, the Lexus struck the yellow school bus.

“The witness said the driver of the Lexus appeared to be impaired,” the affidavit added.

Woman Arrested On DUI Charges

Champion failed to provide a clear explanation of what had occurred, police said. After saying she had no medical complaints, and after she was asked to exit her vehicle, the officer noticed how she stumbled and was unable to maintain her balance, according to the affidavit.

When asked if she had anything to drink, she allegedly denied it. However, according to the document, officers noted a smell of alcohol coming from her mouth, as she was unable to provide her home address.

“Champion was agitated, emotional, and would not comply or answer the questions that were asked of her,” the officer wrote.

Champion agreed to a field sobriety exercise. However, she allegedly continued to be agitated and almost ran into traffic, yelling and resisting officers. She was detained shortly after. She is accused of attempting to bite a police officer after she was placed in a patrol vehicle.

Megan Lee Champion is charged with DUI causing property damage, DUI while driving with a person under the age of 18, and refusing to accept or sign a citation. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, and she will appear in court on September 22.