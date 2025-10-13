California Man Hunted Down And Killed Ex In Front Of Her Kids Following Breakup

A 51-year-old California man, Lawyer Dushan McBride, will spend the rest of his life for murdering his ex-girlfriend shortly after she broke up with him. He hunted her down, cut her off with his vehicle, and shot her dead in front of her young children.

According to a release issued by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, McBride was sentenced to 95 years to life in prison. He was previously found guilty of murder, firing into an occupied vehicle, stalking, and using a firearm to cause death in connection with the 2017 murder of Rashanda Franklin.

“This tragic case underscores the devastating reality of domestic violence, which claims far too many lives. While no verdict can bring back a mother taken from her children in such a senseless act of violence, this sentence provides the victim’s family with a measure of justice and accountability.”

McBride will serve a determinate sentence of 20 years and 4 months. Then, he will serve an indeterminate sentence of 75 years to life, the DA’s office said.

Fatal Shooting

The incident occurred back on April 4, 2017, The Mercury News reported. Lawyer Dushan McBride had been involved in a romantic relationship with 30-year-old Rashanda Franklin. However, the woman had ended the relationship weeks before her death.

Throughout these weeks, the then-43-year-old McBride stalked and harassed Frankling. The day of her death, McBride waited for her to drop off her children for school. Noticing him, Franklin called 911 and drove away with her children, ages 9 and 5.

Then, at the intersection of 29th Street and Rheem Avenue in Richmond, McBride cut him off. He got out of his car to confront her. While still on the line with a 911 dispatcher, Franklin told McBride, “Can you please stop? I’ve got kids in the car?”

Moments later, McBride replied, “I ain’t playing with you.” He then shot her in the head in front of her young children. Their cries are heard in the recording, which was played in court.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.