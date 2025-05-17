California Cop Begs Man Not To Shoot Her After He Grabs Her Service Weapon

Months after the incident, bodycam footage released by California police shows a troubled, shirtless man, Osean McClintock, 26, getting hold of a police officer’s service weapon. The officer then begs the man not to shoot her, with him then entering her police car before being shot dead by a fellow officer.

On May 14, 2025, the Fountain Valley Police Department (FVPD) shared the footage of the McClintock incident, which took place on January 24, 2025. Before the aforementioned tense moment, a male officer approaches McClintock.

Previously, police had received reports of a man attempting to enter an occupied car near Slater and Los Jardines West. Allegedly, McClintock attempted to woman’s vehicle while she exited Kazuo Masuda Middle School’s parking lot.

As the officer confronts McClintock, he tells him, “You’re not in trouble or anything, man. I just need to talk to you.” The suspect then answers, “Can you take me to Jonathan’s?” The police officer cordially tells McClintock, “OK. We’ll figure that out. Just take a seat for me. What’s wrong? You’ve got no shirt on.”

‘Please don’t shoot me!”

However, when the officer asks McClintock to take a seat, he refuses. “I don’t have to,” he said. Suddenly, McClintock’s demeanor changes, and he flees, saying, “In Jesus’ name, I pray forever. Amen.”

The shirtless man appears to outrun the police officer. While he looks for him, McClintock then approaches another police vehicle, where a female officer points her gun at him. However, McClintock grabs her weapon, and a physical altercation unfolds. Eventually, he takes hold of the weapon, throwing her to the ground.

As the female officer gets up, she says, “He has my gun!” With McClintock having her weapon, she then begs her, “Please don’t shoot me!” As the troubled man says, “You’re saved in Jesus’ name forever,” the female officer takes cover in an adjacent van.

The male officer then approaches McClintock, screaming, “Put it down, dude! Put it down! Hey! Put it down!” However, McClintock refuses to comply, instead choosing to enter the police vehicle. At that moment, the male officer fired a total of 10 shots at Osean McClintock, who died at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe created to raise funds for McClintock’s funeral, he had lost his uncle and grandmother before the January 24 incident. As per the fundraiser, McClintock suffered from hemophilia, which reportedly caused him internal injuries and pain.