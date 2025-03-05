Teen Boy Fired 12 Shots to Kill Mom’s Partner After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident, Police Say

A teen boy in Cincinnati is accused of fatally shooting his mom’s partner, bringing an alleged abusive relationship to a violent end. The 15-year-old reportedly fired 12 shots, killing the man.

Levonte Hyde, 30, of West Price Hill, was shot and killed while sitting in his car early Thursday morning on February 20th. He was discovered around 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pasadena Avenue in College Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police scanner audio, released by local CBS affiliate WKRC, sheds light on the events of that night. According to the reports, Hyde was fatally shot after being accused earlier in the day of assaulting the teen’s mother while they were driving.

The woman was reportedly present at the scene of the shooting and later informed the police. Her son has since been charged with murder. She shares two other children with Hyde, who is not the father of the accused shooter.

“I have one detained,” an officer radioed in via the scanner. “I believe that she called 911. … Her son is the one that shot her baby daddy. The baby daddy was shot in the car.”

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, and Hyde was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The teenager appeared in court on February 21st and reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors Argue to Teen Carefully Planned the Shooting of His Mom’s Partner

Meanwhile, prosecutors argue that the attack was carefully planned.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tatyana Reintjes with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office weighed in on the case with NBC affiliate WLWT.

“He had time to find a firearm, open a safe, retrieve that firearm and waited for the victim to arrive, and ultimately ended up firing 12 shots,” Reintjes detailed.

A motion was also filed to transfer the teen’s case to adult court.

According to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WXIX, a warrant was issued for Hyde’s arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

“Hyde called victim a ‘ho,’” an arrest affidavit alleged, per WXIX. “A verbal argument ensued, Mr. Hyde then began to hit [the] victim in the face several times with a closed fist while driving.”

Court records also reveal that Hyde has a documented history of violence. In July 2017, he was charged with assault and criminal damage, with the boy’s mother reportedly being the victim in the case. In 2018, he was convicted on a lesser charge and issued a restraining order, requiring him to stay away from her.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.