Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for Scathing Reaction to O.J. Simpson’s Death: ‘Didn’t You Kill Somebody?’

Critics are slamming Caitlyn Jenner for her initial scathing reaction to the news that former NFL star O.J. Simpson died following a battle with prostate cancer.

Giving her honest opinion to the news, Caitlyn Jenner took to her X account (formerly Twitter) to give her two-word reaction. “Good riddance.” She also used the hashtag #OJSimpson to show exactly what she was referring to.

However, critics were quick to find the irony in Jenner’s remark. Some posted pictures of Jenner and O.J. hanging out as friends back in the day. “It’s funny how things changed,” one critic declared in a comment.

Other critics then posted screenshots of stories about Caitlyn Jenner’s February 2015 car crash, which resulted in the death of Kim Howe, an animal rights activist and actress. Howe was killed when Jenner’s black SUV slammed into her vehicle, which caused a sequence of collisions. Numerous people were injured in the accident.

Although prosecutors didn’t file any criminal charges against Jenner, three civil lawsuits were filed against the former Olympian by Howe’s stepchildren and drivers of the other vehicles involved in the accident. Howe’s stepchildren ended up settling their lawsuit in January 2016 with an undisclosed sum.

With the screenshots, critics clapped back at Caitlyn Jenner, asking, “Didn’t you murder someone?” and “I know you’re not talking.”

Caitlyn Jenner Was Married to Kris During O.J. 1995 Murder Trial

Caitlyn Jenner was previously married to Kris, who is the ex-wife of Robert Kardashian, who appeared as one of O.J.’s attorneys in the 1995 murder of Nicole Brown Simpson trial.

Nicole, who was a close friend of Kris, was married to O.J. for seven years before filing for divorce in 1992. She and her good friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death at her Brentwood condo on June 12, 1994.

Although O.J. was infamously found not guilty of the murders and was acquitted, Caitlyn didn’t believe he was innocent.

While appearing as a contestant on Big Brother VIP in 2021, Jenner recalled O.J. openly threatening to kill Nicole. She had told Kris and Caitlyn about the threats right before her and Goldman’s murder.

“At one point he told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson.’”

Caitlyn Jenner pointed out that it was an “extraordinarily difficult time” for her and the Kardashian clan. “Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nciole’s house two days before the murder.”

She then recalled being in the courtroom when the verdict was read. “Kris turned around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.’”