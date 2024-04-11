Caitlyn Jenner Posts Scathing Reaction to O.J. Simpson’s Death at 76 Following Cancer Battle

Not long after it was announced that O.J. Simpson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76, one of The Juice’s former close friends, Caitlyn Jenner, gave her honest opinion about the news.

In response to the announcement, which was posted by Simpson’s five children on X (formerly Twitter), Jenner took to her own X account to speak out. “Good Riddance,” Caitlyn wrote. She also used the hashtag #OJSimpson to reveal what she was referring to.

Caitlyn Jenner was previously married to Kris Jenner, the ex-wife of famed attorney Rob Kardashian. During the infamous Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial, Kardashian was one of Simpson’s attorneys. Kris was also a close friend of Nicole.

Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman were found murdered in her Brentwood, CA condo on June 12, 1994. Nicole had been married to Simpson for seven years before filing for divorce in 1992.

Due to his history of domestic violence and hostility against Nicole, O.J. Simpson was deemed a person of interest in the murder.

Although he was originally told to turn himself in, the former NFL star, with his friend and former teammate Al Cowlings, led authorities on a two-hour-long slow-speed chase through Los Angeles in his white Ford Bronco. He was eventually arrested at his Brentwood estate.

Following nearly nine months, the murder trial’s jury acquitted Simpson. Along with Kardashian, others on Simpson’s legal team during the trial were Johnnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, and F. Lee Bailey.

Caitlyn Jenner Claimed Robert Kardashian Confessed He Knew O.J. Simpson Was Guilty of Murdering Nicole

In her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner claimed that Robert Kardashian confessed to her that he knew O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson.

“I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Kardashian allegedly told Jenner. Responding to the remark, Jenner wrote, “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty.”

Caitlyn Jenner then slammed O.J. Simpson’s personality before the murder. “He was the most narcissistic, neediest, a—hole in the world of sports I had ever seen,” Jenner declared. “I believe he got away with two savage murders.”

After stating that Kris was on Team Nicole, Jenner claimed that her former stepdaughters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, were on Team O.J.

Jenner also recalled Kourtney’s reaction to Simpson being acquitted. “See, I told you he didn’t do it!”

Jenner added that she told Kourtney and Kim that while Simpson may have been acquitted, he may not have been actually innocent. She also forbade the girls to not mention Simpson in their home again.