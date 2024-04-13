Caitlyn Jenner Blasts O.J. Simpson Comparisons Over Fatal Car Wreck

The claws are out. Caitlyn Jenner pushed back against online criticism following her obtuse comment over the death of O.J. Simpson. The former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete faced criticism for celebrating O.J.’s passing with a “Good Riddance” comment on X (formerly Twitter), leading to backlash and comparisons to Simpson due to her involvement in a 2015 fatal car accident that killed 69-year-old Kim Howe.

“I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!”, one X user (among many) replied to Jenner’s tweet at the time.

However, Jenner didn’t take the scathing comparisons lying down. On Friday, she hopped back on X to point out the differences between the two tragic incidents.

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER,” the TV personality and activist wrote on X. “But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson.”

Indeed, Jenner faced no charges of vehicular manslaughter or any other criminal offenses following the 2015 incident on Pacific Coast Highway. The District Attorney concluded that Caitlyn was not exceeding speed limits. However, she applied the brakes too late before colliding with a Lexus. It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove Caitlyn’s actions were unreasonable, leading to the decision to dismiss the case.

Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of double murder in 1994 but later found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a civil suit. He was also convicted of robbery and kidnapping in 2007, serving almost 9 years in Nevada state prison. He passed away at age 76 following a battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Despite Caitlyn Jenner slapping back at folks taking issue with her previous O.J. Simpson comment, many simply doubled down. “You are both awful. Glad we could settle that,” one X user wrote. “‘With multiple vehicles involved,’ your vehicle was the cause of it and you still killed somebody and got away with it just like he did. Be quiet,” a second person added.

“YOU still were the CAUSE of the accident and YOU were the CAUSE of somebody’s DEATH AND paid your way out of it,” one X denizen wrote alongside a screen grab of a headline pointing out Jenner paid out $800,000 in a settlement over the fatal car accident.