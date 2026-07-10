‘Obsession’ Movie Star Lands Marvel Role

One of the stars of the horror smash hit Obsession recently revealed a major Marvel milestone.

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Michael Johnston, who plays the male lead in the fright flick (a film that dives headfirst into incels, Gen Z’s dating anxieties, and some classic monkey paw mayhem), took to social media to drop some pretty big news.

“I had the absolute privilege of voicing Nathan Summers in Marvel Animation’s #XMen97💥,” Johnston wrote in a May 27 post, which included a trailer for the series latest season.

So just who is Nathan Summers? Well, if you thought your family reunions were awkward, try being Scott Summers and Jean Grey. After sending baby Nathan to the future with Bishop in X-Men ’97 season 1, he eventually returned as the grizzled, gun-toting Cable. But because the X-Men universe loves timeline-fracturing shenanigans, season 2 features Cyclops and Jean meeting a teenage version of their son (the version Johnston voices).

In other words, it’s a plum role.

Why ‘Obsession’ Star Michael Johnston Landing Marvel Role Isn’t Out of Left Field…

Meanwhile, the actor nabbing a high-profile Marvel cartoon role shouldn’t come as a huge shock to fans. Before his breakout role in Obsession, Johnston had already built an impressive career as a voice actor.

According to IMDb, Johnston has built a solid voice acting career. His anime dubbing credits include Assassination Classroom, Tales of Zestiria the X, and Akuma Kun. He’s also no stranger to the gaming world, voicing Dante (a.k.a. the Inhuman Inferno) in Marvel’s Avengers and taking on a role in the 2023 game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Turns out, horror follows this guy everywhere.

‘Obsession’ star Michael Johnston. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

With Obsession mastermind Curry Barker helming A24’s upcoming The Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboot, the stars (and chainsaws) might just align for Johnston to make an appearance. Only time (and Leatherface) will tell.

X-Men ’97 is streaming on Disney+.