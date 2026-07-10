news-anchor-injured-in-boat-crash

A veteran TV anchor and her husband suffered injuries in a recent boating accident, forcing her to take some unexpected time off the air.

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Julie Nelson, a longtime anchor at KARE-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, shared the harrowing news with fans on Facebook.

“Hi, I have some personal news to share … my husband and I were involved in a one-boat accident over the weekend,” Nelson began in her June 18 post.

“We were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries, so I will be off the air while I take some time to heal and recover. I’m grateful for the outpouring of love and support that’s been shown to me and my family,” the 54 year old added.

According to local reports, including the Minnesota Star Tribune, the collision occurred around 11 p.m. on June 13 on Balsam Lake, located near Pine Island, Wisconsin.

Local Paper Issues Retraction After Reporting on News Anchor Getting Injured in Boat Crash

The Star Tribune also noted that Nelson’s husband, Kurt Krumenauer, was suspected of operating the boat while intoxicated at the time of the accident.

However, the paper removed the story from its website less than 24 hours later, publishing a follow-up piece to explain the retraction.

“The Minnesota Star Tribune has retracted an article about a Wisconsin boating accident involving Julie Nelson and her husband, Kurt Krumenauer,” the retraction explained. “The story, published June 22, was based on reporting that did not meet Star Tribune standards for accuracy, verification, and editorial rigor, and the matter remains under review.”

The Star Tribune later clarified that the initial article, which alleged possible boating under the influence, had “incorrectly attributed a quote to Matthew Pierce, a records coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.”

“The reporter mistakenly incorporated language from his own email correspondence with Pierce regarding a records request and presented it as a quote,” the Star Tribune added. “Pierce did not make the statement attributed to him.”

Polk County, Wis., law enforcement confirmed to local media that both Nelson and Krumenauer, a commercial real estate professional, sustained injuries in the accident.