serena-williams-speaks-out-about-caitlin-clark-drama

Caitlin Clark came into the WNBA as one of the most highly touted college athletes ever. She is the highest-scoring basketball athlete in Division One history. She also has without a doubt brought new eyes to the game.

But rival players haven’t exactly taken it easy on Clark. The rookie sensation has taken some noticeably hard hits in her first WNBA season. In addition, there has been a lot of negative discourse surrounding her entrance into the league.

Serena Williams Sends Message on Caitlin Clark

But despite a rough welcome to the pros Caitlin still has a plethora of supporters. Including tennis legend Serena Williams.

“I love that she tries to stay grounded,” Williams said.

“She says she doesn’t look at her social [media]. I get it. I don’t either. It’s so important to just continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do. If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do, basically. Hopefully, she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”

LeBron James Gets Honest on Hoops Star

Clark has indeed changed the game there is no denying that. The television ratings for her WNBA games are already through the roof and she is without a doubt putting new eyes on the game. And her impact is already being felt as the WNBA rolled out a new program to get chartered flights for all of their players this season.

But many believe that although Clark is having a positive impact on the league some of the already-established players could start to get jealous. But Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes that other players being envious of Clark would be counterproductive in the long run.

“Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it f—ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are gonna happen for the WNBA,” James said.

He also encouraged her to block out all the negativity being hurled her way.

“But for her individually, I don’t think she should get involved on [anything] that’s being said, just go have fun, enjoy,” James added.

“I’m rooting for Caitlin because I’ve been in that seat before, I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills, I hope [Fever teammate] Aliyah Boston does amazing. I hope they do great.”