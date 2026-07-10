Massive Relationship Update on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have taken a significant step in their unconventional relationship, with the couple now living together again after years of maintaining separate homes.

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According to a source who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, the update marks the latest chapter in a marriage that has attracted public attention since Jada revealed in 2023 that the pair had quietly separated in 2016 while remaining legally married.

The source told PEOPLE that Jada moved back in with Will about two years ago and said the couple “are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.” Despite living apart for several years, they never ended their marriage or filed for divorce. Instead, they continued to prioritize their family and maintained a close bond throughout their separation.

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Have Been Frequently Spotted Together Recently

Will, 57, and Jada, 54, have recently appeared together at several public events, fueling speculation that their relationship had entered a new phase.

Last month, they attended Paris Fashion Week with their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, as well as Will’s eldest son, Trey Smith, to support Jaden during the Christian Louboutin menswear presentation.

The couple also celebrated America’s 250th anniversary together in Philadelphia, where Jada supported Will during his performance at the “One Philly: Unity Concert for America.” Their recent appearances have contrasted with the years when they largely avoided public events together following Jada’s revelation that they had been living separately since 2016.

Jada first disclosed the long-standing separation while promoting her 2023 memoir Worthy. She explained that she and Will had chosen to live separate lives while continuing to view themselves as life partners. At the time, she emphasized that neither of them intended to pursue a divorce and that they remained deeply committed to one another despite redefining their marriage.

The couple married on Dec. 31, 1997, and have built one of Hollywood’s most closely watched relationships over nearly three decades. Together, they share children Jaden and Willow, while Will is also the father of Trey from his previous marriage.