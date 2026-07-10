This ‘Blue Bloods’ Legend Is Just Glad He Woke up Alive This Morning

Mondays make mere mortals want to call for backup, but one Blue Bloods legend is busy thanking a much higher authority.

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While the rest of us are white-knuckling our coffee mugs and dreading the inbox that multiplied overnight, Donnie Wahlberg is out here living his best life. The ’90s pop heartthrob-turned-Blue Bloods veteran didn’t hit snooze…oh no.

The 56-year-old took himself straight to a Toronto rooftop, basking in the kind of glorious sunshine that feels personally offensive on a Monday, snapping selfies with that signature grin and blessing our feeds with a caption that somehow made us feel both inspired and deeply envious.

“If He only woke me up today, it would have been enough! I’m so thankful! Sending love to all! Have a blessed Monday! 🙏🏼❤️🙌🏼🥹,” the Boston Blue actor wrote alongside the sunny July 6 post.

“Spread Love Button ——>” the Sixth Sense actor wrote in the comments, with it getting over 4,400 likes from his fans.

‘Blue Bloods’ Legend Swamped with Positive Vibes From Fans: ‘Always Spreading!’

While his 2.3 million Instagram followers were busy weeping over their Monday spreadsheets, they still swarmed the comments to keep the good vibes flowing. It seems they’ve generously forgiven the heavens for granting Wahlberg an unbroken streak of divine favor and flawless energy since his New Kids on the Block (NKOTB, for those born after 1980) days, while leaving the rest of us to battle the Monday demons completely unassisted.

“God woke me up today too, and my heart is still full of love,” one like-minded fan wrote. “Thankful for my family and NKOTB. When I’m down or the day is not going well, the happiness NKOTB music brings me joy,” another onlooker added. “Always spreading!!!!!!!” another very enthusiastic fan chimed in.

He probably wants you to say hello to your mother for him. (Photo by John Medland/CBS via Getty Images)

As for the rest of us? We’ll just be over here, clutching our lukewarm coffee, muttering a prayer that tomorrow is somehow less Monday than today.

God willing.

Meanwhile, Boston Blue is set to return for a second season on CBS this fall.