2-singer-songwriters-recently-got-engaged

Two singer-songwriters with stage names that’ll have folks over 30 rubbing their temples recently got engaged.

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Those of us born in the 20th century try to keep up.

Singer-songwriter Absolutely (real name Abby-Lynn Keen) took to Instagram to announce she’s engaged to fellow singer-songwriter NOAH NOAH (… real name Noah Jacob Urrea).

“What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate ❤️,” the 22-year-old British singer wrote in her May 18 post.

The photos capture Absolutely looking beautifully blindsided as NOAH NOAH, 25, drops to one knee. Happy tears flowed freely because nothing says “yes” quite like a live band, a sea of balloons, and (the real star of any engagement) cupcakes.

Absolutely’s sisters and fellow musicians, RAYE (Rachel Keen) and Amma (Lauren Amma Keen), were also pictured at the celebration.

“We are finally going to have a brother @amma 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” RAYE gushed in the comments section. Amma added, “excited to have a brother finally 🤪.”

“I love you with everything I am, wife-to-be ❤️,” the groom-to-be, NOAH NOAH, also chimed in.

Meanwhile, their exact relationship timeline remains a mystery. However, the couple has never been shy about serving up major PDA on the feed.

“I thank God every day that he gave me the girl of my dreams. Cheers to loving you 🎠❤️,” NOAH NOAH declared this past Valentine’s Day alongside several sweet couple selfies.

“I LOVE YOUUU SO MUCH,” Absolutely shot back in the comments.

And so, the cosmic ballet continues.