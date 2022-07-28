These Two Simple Products Had Me Finally Swearing Off Nail Salons For Good

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Many of us don’t have the time (or funds) to go to the nail salon every other week. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t like the look of salon-quality nails. I mean, who wants dry, jagged, and unkempt nails? (Not me!)

While doing your nails at home can be great for your bank account, if you’re anything like me, then you probably have multiple occasions of spending a whole hour painting and drying your nails for it to chip the very next day.

Many polishes on the market promise long wear, but I learned the key to a lasting mani is both proper prep and a solid topcoat. Luckily, I found two products that finally give me the lasting results I’ve been searching for.

You may be familiar with Butter LONDON, a sister brand of cult-favorite PÜR cosmetics. Known for their toxin-free nail lacquers that truly last for DAYS (and has the awards to prove it), their other nail treatments and top coats shouldn’t be ignored. In particular, their Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator and the Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat have been a total game-changer.

The Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator is essential for a lasting mani that is resistant to chipping or peeling off. As we’ve seen with trends like the Russian Manicure, it can be dangerous to cut or trim your cuticles. Doing so could lead to irritation or infection.

So, step away from the clippers, and grab the handiest cuticle exfoliator on the market. Simply apply the Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator to your cuticles and let sit for two minutes. Then gently push back the cuticles with a tool, and wipe off the excess product.

Formulated with plant-based ingredients like Irish Moss, this exfoliator will leave your cuticles moisturized and softer, after just one use. However, with consistent use, your cuticles will be healthier and look professionally manicured, all the time.

After applying your color of choice, the Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat is key for extending the life of your mani. The quick-drying top coat goes on smoothly and helps to set your polish fast to prevent smudging during the drying process.

Chip-resistant, the high-shine formula also offers UV protection to prevent fading. Just a thin coat on top of your nail polish will keep your nails looking fresh and glossy for days. Some shoppers even say it last as well as gel!

Why Try Butter LONDON?

Along with being cruelty-free, the brand is free of the top 10 chemicals typically used in nail polish. All of its products are free from formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, gluten, and TPHP.

The brand states that it also “aims to be vegan and gluten-free where possible.” The brand started to create a nail polish that was free of toxins but didn’t skimp on quality or color. The brand has expanded since its start, now offering other clean beauty products. Lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and concealer are just scratching the surface of the products available.

I love a brand that strives to make the beauty market safer and is transparent about its ingredients while keeping quality and performance at the forefront. I also love products that actually work!

