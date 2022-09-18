Amazing Drone Footage Of Burning Man Shows A Very Different Side Of The Festival Than You Probably Imagine

When most think of the Burning Man music festival, they picture desert scenes, hippie outfits, and amazing live performances. However, new aerial footage of the festival shows a very different side of Burning Man.

Burning Man’s ‘Black Rock City’ In Nevada Desert

Burning Man began in 1986. The event spans nine days, and by 2020, was drawing in crowds that were estimated to be around 20,000 strong. While it began as an off-beat event for free spirits, Burning Man has now become a draw for social media influencers and celebrities.

RELATED: 25 Years Hence: Why 1997 Was The Most Iconic Summer In ’90s Music

Burning Man takes place in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. This secluded location—called “Black Rock City” by Burning Man participants—is made up of a series of concentric “streets” that surround the “the Man,” an effigy that is burned at the end of the event.

Drone Video Shows Colorful Side Of Music Festival

Most glimpses of the festival show desert scenes, from unexpected dust storms to cacti. However, some new drone footage shows Burning Man in a different light. Black Rock City is lit up in all different colors, showing the magnitude of the music festival.

“This is what it looks like from the air at night using a DJI Mavic 3 drone in stealth mode,” YouTube user Wakapauly captioned the video. “The art cars, camps, and bikes combine to form the beautiful whole of the city working as one. The lights all moving at different speeds and directions create a three dimensional effect that makes the city look like a galaxy traveling through space and time.”

Towards the end of the video, a dust storm blows in, blurring the lights of Black Rock City, but not completely obscuring them. The comment section quickly filled up with love for the video, as well as thoughts from Burning Man attendees.

Fan Reactions: ‘Really Captures The Grandness’

“Dang, we were so sparkly out there!” one person wrote. “Thanks for the beautiful video!” Another commented, “WoW! breath taking, thank you so much! i’m somewhere down there :)”

RELATED: Time To Dust Off The Walkman: Why Cassette Tape Sales Are On The Rise

“Some if the best night time footage I’ve seen. Really capture the grandness,” one Burning Man attendee wrote. Another said, “From the dark side footage, it looks like a Sci-Fi City with events going on everywhere whilst one side of the city sleeps through all of it.”

Fans of Burning Man loved getting to see this new side of the music festival, showing the bright colors that light up the desert long after the sun has gone down.

More From Suggest