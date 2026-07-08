Country Star’s Wife Secretly Filed for Divorce Months Ago

A country star’s estranged wife filed for divorce nearly two months before the couple got around to announcing their split last week.

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Indeed, Summer Pardi (née Duncan) was apparently ready to shake the “Dirt on My Boots” singer Jon Pardi out of her life before summer kicked off. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she quietly filed to end their five-year marriage back on May 12.

The hairdresser-turned-influencer, 37, stated that she and the country star, 41, separated the day before, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

The former couple shares two daughters: Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2.

In her filing, Summer asked the court to name her as Presley and Sienna’s “primary residential parent” should she and Jon fail to agree on a parenting plan.

“[Summer] would show that she is a fit and proper person to be designated as the primary residential parent of the parties’ minor children,” Summer’s filing reads, per Us Weekly. “The best interests and welfare of the minor children will be served by designating [Summer] as the primary residential parent.”

Country star Jon Pardi with his former wife Summer in 2018. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Summer is also asking for a fair split of their joint assets, plus “all of her separate property,” and is requesting alimony. The filing states that “[Summer] would show that she is in need of spousal support, including but not limited to pendente lite and permanent,” adding that Jon “has the ability to pay.” She also requested that Jon cover “her attorney’s fees and expert witness fees … and all further general and/or specific relief.”

Country Star Jon Pardi Steps Back From Social Media After Wife Files For Divorce

Following the announcement of their divorce last week, the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer took to his Instagram Stories to share that he would be stepping back from social media to focus on his well-being and family during this difficult time.

“While I navigate this next chapter, I’m going to take some time away from social media to focus on myself and my family,” Join Pardi wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday. “Thanks to you all for the love and support. My team will handle posting for the time being. I’ll see you at the shows.”

“Thanks to you all for the love and support,” the “Beer Can’t Fix” country star added. “My team will handle posting for the time being. I’ll see you at the shows.”

The former couple first crossed paths in May 2017, set up on a blind date by a mutual connection. Two years later, Jon popped the question during his Heartache Medication tour… a title that, in hindsight, feels a little on the nose. They tied the knot at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 2020.