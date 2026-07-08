another-concerning-update-on-lil-wayne

Following his highly criticized no-show in Bangor, Maine, Lil Wayne has shared a concerning update about why he didn’t appear at the performance.

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Over the weekend, the hip-hop legend revealed he had experienced a “bada– migraine” hours before the show was set to start. He believed his epilepsy caused it.

“I have epilepsy, and I have seizures. Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years. But seizures have triggers,” he explained. “It was recommended that I don’t get on the plane because they didn’t want an event to happen while in the air. So hopefully you can understand that.”

He then added, “I apologize to you, too. I really, really, really do.”

Lil Wayne was declared a no-show minutes after his Maine show was set to start.

“My Maine fans, I’m so sorry,” he shared after receiving backlash. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets; they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to the ticketholders.”

The hip-hop icon also noted, “I ain’t (expletive) without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

According to USA Today, Lil Wayne has been hospitalized for seizures multiple times over the years. He previously had an incident mid-flight, when he had not one, but two seizures while flying from Wisconsin to California.

He was forced to cancel a 2017 performance in Las Vegas after he was knocked unconscious by a seizure while in a Chicago hotel room.

The hip-hop star also confirmed over the weekend that he is single, despite recent reports that he got engaged in May.

“I would like to clear something up,” he stated. “No, I’m not engaged.”

Reports claimed that Lil Wayne proposed to a mysterious girl in Indiana. She was later identified as Madi Cannon.

Speaking about his relationship with Cannon, Lil Wayne said, “I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person, but, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today’s crazy world and culture, I considered, I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part. Sucks.”

Lil Wayne has reportedly gotten engaged to numerous women over the years. He divorced his first and only wife, Toya Johnson, nearly 20 years ago.