iconic-singer-announces-comeback

An iconic singer is returning with their first album in nearly 20 years, and the lead single is already streaming.

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It’s been 18 years since Carly Simon’s last proper studio album… meaning her last record is officially old enough to vote. Luckily, you don’t have to wait for her last album to be drinking age for her next one. Comes in Waves drops on August 14th, and you can already “Howl” along to the lead single today.

According to a press release, Comes in Waves explores familiar themes of love, memory, family, self-reckoning, and forgiveness, navigating “contradiction, ambiguity, and emotional evolution.”

Comes in Waves features contributions from the late Fugees affiliate John Forté, alongside Simon’s own children, Ben and Sally Taylor. Ben took on multiple roles as a singer, musician, producer, and songwriter, while Sally lent her vocals and designed the cover art for “Howl.”

Carly Simon’s First Single In Nearly Two Decades Explores ‘Betrayal and Forgiveness’

Co-written and produced with David Spencer, “Howl” is about letting out your anger so you can move from pain to peace. “So get it out of your system,” the legendary singer belts out. “Bang your fists and beat your brow/ Howl like the wind/ Roar like the river.”

“‘Howl’ lives in that space between betrayal and forgiveness, where anger has to be voiced before it can be released,” the 83-year-old explained in a statement. “It’s about letting the frustration out so it doesn’t sit and simmer. The song begins in anger, but it moves toward forgiveness and speaks to any situation where trust has been broken.”

Carly Simon, photo by Sally Taylor

Comes in Waves marks Simon’s first collection of entirely new material since This Kind of Love in 2008, following her 2009 album Never Been Gone, which was made up of acoustic reimaginings of some of her most beloved songs.

Comes in Waves drops August 14.