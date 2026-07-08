Iconic ’90s Band Postpones Concert

A signature ’90s jam rock band was recently forced to hit the pause button on their highly anticipated summer concert.

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Yes, elder Millennials hoping to dust off their Birkenstocks and sway awkwardly to “Crash Into Me” were hit with a major buzzkill. The Dave Matthews Band announced that their June 23 gig at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, was postponed, leaving disappointed fans to relive their 1998 prom night on Spotify instead.

“Due to ongoing inclement weather, we have made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s Dave Matthews Band show,” the beloved ’90s band wrote on Instagram on June 23.

“The new show will be on August 31 at 7:30 pm,” the band added. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Further details will be communicated to ticket holders via email.”

According to local outlet FOX 9, the venue’s policy is to delay shows by 30 minutes if lightning is detected within 15 miles. On June 23, the last strike within that range occurred at 7:45 p.m. Although the immediate threat passed, nearby storms persisted until 9:30 p.m.

FOX 9 also reported that some fans who stayed in Shakopee saw blue skies by 8 p.m. They also reported a few fans even spotting Dave Matthews leaving the venue by bus under clear skies. Meanwhile, band insiders shared photos of a flooded pit and a wet stage.

Dave Matthews Band Fans React to Concert Getting Postponed: ‘They literally Never Cancel a Show’

Shocked fans of the ’90s band took to the comments to weigh in on the concert getting postponed.

“They literally never cancel a show,” one top comment read. “We once had a three-hour delay due to lightning, and they still played, and then they paid the fine to play late. They literally never do this unless it’s an emergency,” the fan insisted, likely while “Ants Marching” played in the background.

Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs in 2024. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“Damn!!! Just travel four hours; too bad they couldn’t delay beforehand,” another upset fan wrote.

“Feeling really bad for people who traveled from somewhere in the tri-state area/Canada to see DMB right now,” yet another fan chimed in. “Dave doesn’t just cancel shows. This is a venue issue, but it does suck for those folks! No doubt.”

Meanwhile, FOX 9 noted that it remains unclear whether issues with the roof or drainage system also played a role in the decision to postpone the concert. Here’s hoping DMB fans can make it back to the venue on August 31.