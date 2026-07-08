Legendary ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Figure Dead at 87: Brian Potter

Brian Potter, the acclaimed songwriter and producer whose work helped define popular music in the 1970s, has died at the age of 87.

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Potter earned lasting recognition for co-writing the chart-topping hit “Rhinestone Cowboy,” which became one of country-pop star Glen Campbell’s signature songs. He also built an impressive career as a lyricist and producer, contributing to numerous successful recordings across pop, country, and soul music.

Working closely with songwriter Dennis Lambert, Potter formed one of the era’s most successful songwriting partnerships. Together, they penned “One Tin Soldier,” a song recorded by Coven that gained widespread attention after its inclusion in the 1971 film Billy Jack. The pair also wrote “Don’t Pull Your Love,” a hit for Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds.

Brian Potter Was The Lyrical Mastermind Behind Many Hit Songs

Potter and Lambert expanded their influence by writing and producing songs for several major recording artists. Their credits included “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got),” a chart success for the Four Tops, as well as songs for artists including Glen Campbell and others who dominated radio during the decade.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” became Potter’s most enduring commercial achievement. Released by Campbell in 1975, the song topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the country charts, crossed over to international audiences, and became one of the defining recordings of Campbell’s career. Its success cemented Potter’s reputation as one of the leading songwriters of his generation.

Beyond his songwriting accomplishments, Potter worked extensively as a producer. His career reflected a remarkable ability to blend country, pop, and soul influences, allowing his songs to resonate with a broad audience and remain staples of classic radio decades after their release.

Brian Potter’s death marks the passing of a creative force whose lyrics and productions shaped a defining period in American popular music.

His legacy lives on through a body of work that continues to reach new audiences, ensuring that classics such as “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “One Tin Soldier,” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” remain lasting parts of popular music history.