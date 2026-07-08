Actor Dead at 78: RIP to Marc Messier

Canadian actor Marc Messier, a beloved presence in Quebec television, film, and theatre for more than five decades, has died at the age of 78 following a brief illness.

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Messier’s talent agency announced his death on July 7. The veteran performer leaves behind three children and a legacy that spans some of Quebec’s most celebrated productions.

Born on Aug. 16, 1947, in Granby, Quebec, Messier built a distinguished career that earned admiration from audiences across generations. He became one of the province’s most recognizable actors through memorable roles on stage, television, and the big screen.

Marc Messier Is Most Known For ‘Broue’

Messier starred for more than 35 years in the hit stage comedy Broue, a landmark production that he co-wrote and helped transform into one of Quebec theatre’s enduring successes. His work in the play showcased his comic timing and stage presence while introducing countless audiences to live theatre.

Television viewers also embraced Messier for his performances in La petite vie and Lance et compte, two acclaimed series that cemented his status as a household name. Film fans recognized him for his role in the immensely popular Les Boys franchise, where he added another memorable character to an already impressive résumé.

Throughout his career, Messier collected several honors, including Gémeaux and Artis awards that recognized his contributions to Canadian entertainment. In 2025, he became an Officer of the Order of Canada after the government announced his appointment in 2023, acknowledging his lasting impact on the country’s cultural life.

Messier remained active well into his later years, continuing to perform on stage and connect with audiences through new projects.

News of his death prompted tributes from across Quebec, where colleagues, public officials, and admirers remembered his artistic achievements and his influence on the province’s cultural identity. His performances entertained millions and helped shape the landscape of French-Canadian theatre, television, and cinema.

Marc Messier leaves behind a remarkable body of work that continues to resonate with audiences. His performances in Broue, La petite vie, Lance et compte, and Les Boys secured his place among Quebec’s most respected and enduring actors.