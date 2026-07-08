joe-murphy-has-died

Joe Murphy, frontman of English rock band Koopa, who made UK chart history in 2007, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Murphy’s younger sister confirmed his death in a social media tribute on July 7.

“For those who knew him, it breaks my heart to say that my big brother, Joe Murphy, has passed away. Love you, big bro,” she wrote, per NME.

No details about the cause of Murphy’s death have been provided.

NME notes that in 2021, Murphy suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, causing him to crash his car and leaving him critically ill. He spent weeks in intensive care, with his sister publicly thanking fans for their “love and messages” during that time. It has not been confirmed whether his death was related to that previous health scare.

Joe Murphy of Koopa performs at the Isle of Wight Festival, June 8, 2007.(Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Murphy played bass and was the lead vocalist in Essex pop-punk band Koopa alongside brothers Stuart and Oliver ‘Ollie’ Cooper. The trio made history in 2007 when they became the first act to reach the UK top 40 singles chart through digital downloads alone, with their track “Blag, Steal & Borrow.”

Per NME, later in 2007, Koopa secured two more UK Top 40 singles, with “The One-Off Song For The Summer” reaching No. 21 and “The Crash” peaking at No. 16.

Tributes Pour in for Joe Murphy

Fellow musicians and fans have shared their condolences following Murphy’s death.

“We’ve left it for a few days so everyone can digest the sad information that our friend Joe Murphy has passed on,” Essex Rocks Creative CIC wrote in part.

“Joe and his band Koopa were a massive part of our formative years as promoters in the mid-2000s, and we feel privileged to have known him on a personal level and worked with him as a musician,” they added. “Keep playing those riffs, Joe.”

“My band (Your Mum) supported Koopa a bunch of times in the No Trend era,” read one comment under Essex Rocks Creative CIC’s post. “Great guys, and Joe especially was always a gentleman. Very sad to hear of his passing.”

Koopa circa 2007; Joe Murphy (front), Ollie Cooper (L) and Stuart Cooper (R). (Photo by Edd Westmacott/Avalon/Getty Images)

“Oh, that is sad to find out,” another comment read. “My band (Access Denied, became S.y.k.amore) supported you guys twice during the weeks leading up to your official top 40 charting, unsigned on downloads alone, right before you got signed and picked up for SXSW and recording with Mark Hoppus at his OC studio later that year. Terrific guys, great energy, took a lot of inspiration from all 3 of you. This is so sad to find out. Peace and love to you all in this difficult time ❤️ RIP JM.”

Murphy was 46.